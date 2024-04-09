Content Loading

The Wooden Award gives Clark a clean sweep of the major player of the year awards, a feat she also accomplished last season. Clark becomes the seventh women's basketball player to win two Wooden Awards and the sixth to repeat as Wooden Award winner, the first since Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu did so in 2019 and 2020. She is the only Big Ten player to ever win the award, which has been awarded to the top women's basketball player annually since 2004.

Clark, a senior from West Des Moines, Iowa, was the most dominant player in women's college basketball in recent seasons by a wide margin; this year she led the nation in scoring per game (31.6), assists per game (8.9), field goals made (403), three-pointers made per game (5.2), total three-pointers made (201), and triple doubles (6). She became the first Division I player to score 1,000 points in consecutive seasons, as well as the first to lead the country in scoring and assists for two consecutive season. Clark set the NCAA single-season scoring record with 1,234 points this year and finished with an NCAA-record 3,951 points for her remarkable career. Those records were just two of several that Clark demolished this season, including the career scoring records for Iowa, the Big Ten, NCAA women's basketball, pre-NCAA women's basketball, and NCAA Division I basketball as a whole (men's and women's). Her dominance was an essential part of Iowa making it to back-to-back national championship games.

