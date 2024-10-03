COMMIT: 2026 Three-Star QB, Cash Herrera Picks the Hawkeyes

(Photo by Cash Herrera / Rivals Graphics)

Herrera visited Iowa City in September for the Hawkeyes' matchup with Iowa State. "The visit overall was awesome," Herrera told Hawkeye Beacon following the visit. "They showed so much hospitality -- Coach Ferentz, Coach Lester, Tyler Barnes, Matt Spaulding -- everyone. It was the first time my parents saw Iowa, and it was great. Tyler took us on our own little thing, so we got to go on the field early." His time on campus only further pushed home the thought that he was a target high on the Hawkeyes' recruiting board in the 2026 recruiting class. "Oh yeah, I really do [feel like a priority]," he said. "Even though the outcome wasn't what they wanted, they still met with me. That's definitely noticed by my family and I."

He ultimately chose Iowa over UCLA, after considering the Hawkeyes and Bruins his top two programs throughout a solid portion of his recruitment. "The staff is great, I've really connected with them" he said. "With Coach (Eric) Bienemy coming from the NFL -- he was one of the greatest OCs with the [Kansas City] Chiefs. I think that's what intrigues me about both schools -- how they can get you pro ready." At the end of the day, he chose to play under Kirk Ferentz and Tim Lester, as he sees himself as being a "great fit" in black and gold. "With the development of the guys -- the staff, coaching, and level of pro-ready strength and scheme, I think it'd be great," he said. "That, and I'd be surrounded by people who are like-minded -- that want to go get better every single day. I want to play in the league, so that's important."