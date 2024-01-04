"These past 3 years have been filled with memories that will last a lifetime," DeJean's statement through the university reads. "Putting on the black and gold and playing in Kinnick Stadium has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid and it has been everything I expected and more.

I would like to start by thanking God for being in the position I am today. I would also like to thank my family for their support and for making countless trips around the country to watch me play the game I love.

I want to thank Coach Ferentz for the special opportunity to play at the University of Iowa., Coach Parker for all he has tought me and for sharing the passion he has for the game, and the rest of the staff who takes so much pride in teaching the game and doing things the right way.



Thank you to my teammates for the many memories we have made together on and off the field. I am nothing without you guys. I've enjoyed being around so many guys who push one another to get better every single day.

Thank you Hawkeye Nation for your continued support. It has been so much fun to play in front of the best fans in the country each and every week.

With that being said, I am declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft!

Go Hawks,

Cooper DeJean"