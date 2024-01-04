Cooper DeJean Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
Unanimous first-team All-American cornerback Cooper DeJean announced his decision to enter the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday afternoon. DeJean is widely considered a potential first-round pick in the draft.
"These past 3 years have been filled with memories that will last a lifetime," DeJean's statement through the university reads. "Putting on the black and gold and playing in Kinnick Stadium has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid and it has been everything I expected and more.
I would like to start by thanking God for being in the position I am today. I would also like to thank my family for their support and for making countless trips around the country to watch me play the game I love.
I want to thank Coach Ferentz for the special opportunity to play at the University of Iowa., Coach Parker for all he has tought me and for sharing the passion he has for the game, and the rest of the staff who takes so much pride in teaching the game and doing things the right way.
Thank you to my teammates for the many memories we have made together on and off the field. I am nothing without you guys. I've enjoyed being around so many guys who push one another to get better every single day.
Thank you Hawkeye Nation for your continued support. It has been so much fun to play in front of the best fans in the country each and every week.
With that being said, I am declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft!
Go Hawks,
Cooper DeJean"
Like Jermari Harris, DeJean was unsure of what his oncoming decision would be prior to the bowl game.
"It's a pretty tough decision to make," he said. "[I'm weighing] what it would mean to come back and how it would affect me if I left. I'm still trying to go through that process and talk to as many people as I can -- getting my questions answered to make a good decision."
Prior to sustaining a leg injury in practice over halfway through the season, DeJean was considered to be among the best athletes in college football, making plays both as a return man, gunner, defensive back and on an offensive series against Northwestern.
Over ten games in 2023, he registered 41 tackles, two tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and two interceptions. On special teams, he took 21 punts for 241 yards and a score that sealed a victory over Michigan State. His return vs. Minnesota would've done the same, but was called back for an "invalid fair catch signal."
DeJean took home the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year thanks to his performance in the black and gold this season.
2022 was the year the spotlight first began to shine on the Odebolt native, as he put together 75 tackles, three tackles for loss, 13 pass breakups and five interceptions, including three pick sixes. He also returned 10 punts for 165 yards.
"To me, he's one of a kind," defensive coordinator Phil Parker said. "He's been a really good football player for us, and he has a lot of upside still to go. You start talking about Nile Kinnick -- and I mean, I don't know, I never saw him play -- but this might be the 2023 version of Nile Kinnick. I don't know. But I think he's a really good player and a good person."
The NFL Draft will begin with first round selections on April 25, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan.