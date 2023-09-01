Nine months since we last saw Iowa take the field (for a 21-0 shutout of Kentucky in the Music City Bowl), the Hawkeyes will finally be back in action on Saturday, hosting Utah State in the season opener (11:00 AM CT, FS1). What are we going to be paying attention to as Iowa takes on the Aggies? Here are the main things we'll be focused on Saturday.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LaXJrIEZlcmVudHogYWZmaXJtcyBvbiB0aGUgUmljaCBFaXNlbiBT aG93IHRoaXMgYWZ0ZXJub29uIHRoYXQgaGUgZXhwZWN0cyBDYWRlIE1jTmFt YXJhIHRvIHBsYXkgb24gU2F0dXJkYXkgYWdhaW5zdCBVdGFoIFN0YXRlLjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEVsaW90IENsb3VnaCAoQEVsaW90Q2xvdWdoKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VsaW90Q2xvdWdoL3N0YXR1cy8xNjk3 MzEwOTQxMjI0ODA0MzkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAz MSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

THE CADE MCNAMARA OF IT ALL

This is a no-brainer, right? Everyone has been intrigued to see what the addition of a proven quarterback like Cade McNamara can do for the Iowa offense since he made the decision to transfer to Iowa City last December. That intrigue has been overshadowed in recent weeks by the non-contact injury that McNamara sustained at Iowa's Kids Day practice three weeks ago. Will McNamara play? How much will he play? How effective will he be? Everything seems to be pointing toward McNamara suiting up on Saturday. That's certainly what all of Kirk Ferentz's recent public comments on the matter have suggested, most recently on his radio show on Wednesday night (see above). But how much McNamara plays and how effective he is remains to be seen. Iowa needs a healthy McNamara to achieve its goals this season, and Saturday should give us a better idea of what his health is and what he's able to provide for this Iowa offense.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LaXJrIEZlcmVudHogb24gdGhlIFJpY2ggRWlzZW4gU2hvdyB0aGlz IGFmdGVybm9vbiwgc3BlYWtpbmcgb24gdGhlIG9mZmVuc2l2ZSBsaW5lIGdy b3d0aDo8YnI+PGJyPiZxdW90O1dlJiMzOTt2ZSBnb3QgNS02IGd1eXMgdGhh dCBhcmUgYmV0dGVyIHRoYW4gYW55b25lIG9uIG91ciB0ZWFtIGxhc3QgeWVh ci4mcXVvdDs8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFbGlvdCBDbG91Z2ggKEBFbGlvdENsb3Vn aCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FbGlvdENsb3VnaC9z dGF0dXMvMTY5NzMxMTM5OTcxNjc1MzQzNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5BdWd1c3QgMzEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

THE PLAY OF THE OFFENSIVE LINE

The Iowa offense has been held back by several factors in recent seasons, but one consistent problem has been the play of the offensive line, which has struggled for consistency and effectiveness. That was especially true in 2022 as Iowa played multiple underclassmen and dealt with a slew of injuries. The 2023 offensive line has better health, more experience, and the presence of a few new faces -- Miami (OH) transfer Rusty Feth and Saginaw Valley State transfer Daijon Parker. Even though the depth chart features many of the same faces on the OL as it did a season ago, expectations are very different -- improved health and experience is expected to lead to a much more effective offensive line this season. On Saturday, we'll start to get a sense of how true that might be. It won't just be a matter of whether the Hawkeye offensive line plays well or not, either -- how well the offensive line performs will be a key factor. The Utah State defense looks to be one of the weakest that Iowa will face this season; if the Iowa OL isn't able to impose its will and consistently move the line of scrimmage (and keep the QB well-protected) in this game, that would reasonably raise some red flags.

BIG PLAYS FROM THE PASSING GAME

The Iowa passing game was not particularly explosive in 2022 -- the Hawkeyes finished tied for last in the Big Ten in pass plays of 30+ yards (10) and dead-last in pass plays of 40+ yards (4). 2021 was only slightly better in those categories. It hasn't always been this way for the Iowa passing game, though -- even under Brian Ferentz's direction. In 2018 and 2019, Iowa finished top-four in the Big Ten in pass plays of 30+ yards, and in the top half of the league in pass plays of 20+ yards. The ability to hit those plays more than once a game would do wonders for Iowa's offense by preventing opponents from shrinking the field and squeezing the line of scrimmage. Iowa seems to have the weapons to improve on those dismal big play numbers: Ohio State transfer Kaleb Brown, Charleston Southern transfer Seth Anderson, Michigan transfer Erick All, plus returning players Luke Lachey, Diante Vines, and Nico Ragaini. Can one or more of those players make some splash plays in the passing game in the season opener?

THE PERFORMANCE OF THE REVAMPED DEFENSIVE LINE

THE NEW-LOOK LINEBACKER CORPS