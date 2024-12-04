Four-Star DL Iose Epenesa Signs with Iowa

(Photo by Eppy Epenesa (@EEpenesa / Twitter))

Epenesa, the crown jewel of Iowa's 2025 class, is the 5th-ranked prospect in the state of Illinois, the 8th-ranked strong side defensive end prospect in the nation, and the 115th-ranked prospect overall. He committed to Iowa in August, shortly before his senior season got underway. There's no point ignoring the obvious: Epenesa is an Iowa legacy recruit and that legacy he's a part of is one of the most notable at Iowa over the last few decades. Epenesa's father, Eppy, was a standout defensive lineman for Hayden Fry at Iowa. Iose's oldest brother, A.J., was a five-star recruit and one of the biggest recruiting gets of the Kirk Ferentz era at Iowa. He became a two-time First Team All-Big Ten performer and currently plays for the Buffalo Bills. The middle Epenesa son, Eric, is a walk-on linebacker at Iowa.

Despite those numerous and significant ties to the Iowa program, Iose's commitment was far from guaranteed. He was rumored to want to carve his own path, away from what his father and brothers had done in Iowa City. He took unofficial and official visits to several other top programs and seriously considered other schools, including Miami and Utah. In the end, the Hawkeyes secured his commitment through the determination and persistence of Kirk Ferentz and defensive line coach Kelvin Bell.