Isaiah Johnson-Arigu Enters Transfer Portal

On Friday, Iowa freshman forward Isaiah Johnson-Arigu officially announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Premium subscribers knew to expect this move earlier this week.

Johnson-Arigu, a 6'7", 220 lb transfer from Miami (FL), never actually suited up for the Hawkeyes in a game. Hailing from Minneapolis, Johnson-Arigu originally chose to attend Miami (FL) out of high school and began his 2024-25 season in Coral Gables.

At Miami, Johnson-Arigu played in just eight games, totaling only 43 minutes for the Hurricanes. He averaged 1.0 ppg, 0.8 rpg, and 0.3 apg in 5.4 minutes per game in his brief appearances, highlighted by a 4-point effort against Coppin State in November. Johnson-Arigu opted to enter the transfer portal and leave Miami after head coach Jim Larrañaga abruptly retired at the end of December.

Due to Iowa's dismissal of Fran McCaffery as head coach, Johnson-Arigu and all other members of the current roster are able to enter the transfer portal within a 30-day window of the move. In addition to that, the standard transfer portal also opened for men's basketball on March 25.