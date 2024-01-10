Quinn Schulte's decision to return for a sixth season at Iowa in 2024 wraps up the stay-or-go decisions that faced several Iowa players after the 2023 season. That means we can take a look ahead to see what the depth chart might look like on offense and defense when the 2024 season rolls around in September. SPOILER WARNING: It's probably going to look a lot like the 2023 depth chart. This post focuses on the defensive two deeps. The projected offensive two-deeps are also available: Projecting the 2024 Iowa Depth Chart: Offense

DEFENSE

Iowa is set to return eight starters on defense in 2024, including 3/4 of the secondary (4/5 if you include the CASH position) and both star linebackers. That should raise expectations for this group, although there will still be some key absences to deal with here as well. Phil Parker will need to replace his sack leader from 2023 (Joe Evans, 9.5 sacks) as well as another key defensive leader on the defensive line (Logan Lee) and, of course, all-everything cornerback Cooper DeJean. NOTE: These projections are guided by a few things: 2023 results, snap count data from Pro Football Focus, as well as our understanding that Kirk Ferentz strongly values experience in making depth chart decisions (especially early in the season).

LEFT DEFENSIVE END

No changes here; Craig started all 14 games at defensive end and seems poised to be the starter there again in 2024. The departures of Evans and Lee will thrust Craig into a bigger leadership role as well. Llewellyn played in 13 games in 2024 and saw 147 snaps on defense, primarily as a pass rusher. He should continue to grow into Iowa's DL rotation next season.

LEFT DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Black is the other returning starter on Iowa's defensive line; he started all 14 games last year and played 639 of 999 total defensive snaps. He will again have a big role on the DL in 2024. Gaffney saw extremely limited action in 2023, playing in just one game, but there will be opportunities for underclassmen DL to work into the rotation in 2024. Gaffney has received kudos from teammates for his play in practice.

RIGHT DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Graves played in all 14 games in 2023 but in a backup role to Logan Lee; Lee's departure opens up a starting role, and Graves is the clear choice to fill it after playing 409 snaps in 2023. We'll be looking for Graves to make the leap and become the hugely disruptive force on defense that folks have been projecting him for since he arrived at Iowa. Pittman played in 10 games last season and saw 139 snaps; a bigger role than that seems likely in 2024 as he should be a key part of Iowa's rotation at DT.

RIGHT DEFENSIVE END

Hurkett saw a lot of action in 2023 -- he played in 13 of 14 games and was on the field for 526 snaps, despite starting zero games. While technically a reserve, Hurkett was effectively Iowa's "third starter" at defensive end, and the coaches were comfortable using him in any situation (235 snaps in run defense, 274 snaps as a pass rusher). Hurkett is the prohibitive favorite to take over Joe Evans' now-available starting slot. Brian Allen played in only four games and had just 29 total snaps, but he was explosive in that limited action -- he was Iowa's highest-ranked pass rusher (and fifth-highest ranked defender overall) by Pro Football Focus. He's definitely an ascending player in need of more minutes, which should be available to him in 2024.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER (LEO)

The official Iowa depth chart mashes the LEO and CASH roles together into a single line, which in 2023 meant listing Kyler Fisher (the LEO option when Iowa used three linebackers) and Sebastian Castro (the CASH option when Iowa used only two linebackers) together. That's not useful for the purposes of this exercise, though, so we've separated the LEO and CASH into different roles here, albeit with the understanding that both would not be on the same field at the same time. It's also worth keeping in mind that Iowa LB coach Seth Wallace values positional flexibility at LB; despite three different depth chart positions with different names, Iowa's personnel packages may vary situationally. Back to LEO, Fisher's departure leaves things pretty wide open; our picks here are more speculative. That said, Harrell did play a (small) handful of snaps at OLB against Northwestern, Michigan, and Tennessee, and he seems like a player that Iowa has been trying to get on the field more. OLB could be that opportunity for him, not dissimilar to how Jay Higgins found his way onto the field next to Jack Campbell in 2022 before taking over for him at MIKE last year. Sharar played just nine snaps in 2023, but he's been in the system for a few years now and earning more trust in special teams. Getting him some reps at LEO seems like a real possibility.

MIDDLE LINEBACKER (MIKE)

Higgins' decision to return to Iowa in 2024 provides a lot of certainty at one of the most pivotal positions on the Iowa defense. In addition to Higgins' prodigious tackle numbers and role as a leader and organizer for the Iowa defense, one less-heralded aspect of Higgins' game is his durability: he played a staggering 985 of 999 total defensive snaps in 2023. If Higgins is healthy, he'll be ready to play. The downside of Higgins' constant presence at MLB in 2023 is that few players got to log snaps as well, which also makes it hard to forecast a depth chart. Like Harrell and Sharar, Rexroth has been in the program for a few years now and is likely ready for a bigger role; he also saw action at MLB last season for a limited number of snaps.

WEAKSIDE LINEBACKER (WLB)

(10) Nick Jackson (6'1", 237 lbs, SR)

(32) Ben Kueter (6'3", 220 lbs, RS FR)

Jackson's decision to return as Higgins' running buddy at LB locks up the middle of the field with two of the most experienced and talented players on the Iowa defense. Jackson showed increasing comfort in Iowa's defensive schemes as 2023 progressed, especially as a pass rusher, and he should have a less tumultuous offseason to continue mastering the Phil Parker system. Kueter is more of a "feel"-based projection than one based on existing data; he didn't play at all in 2023, even on special teams, but he's simply too talented and competitive to keep off the field for very long. We expect a healthy Kueter to be in the mix for playing time in 2024.

CASH

CASH has quickly become one of the premium positions on the Iowa defense, particularly in terms of providing a pipeline into the NFL -- just look at how the likes of Amani Hooker, Dane Belton, and Geno Stone are doing in the professional ranks lately. Castro seems poised to join that group in the NFL, though not until 2025 after deciding to return to Iowa in 2024. His return adds an experienced and talented defender who played his best football yet in 2023. Entringer has so far been primarily a special teams dynamo and his limited forays on defense have been at free safety, but in the long run his size and overall athletic ability seem like they might project better to CASH or strong safety, where he could be a more impactful playmaker.

LEFT CORNERBACK

Absences by Jermari Harris at the start of the year and Cooper DeJean at the end of the year gave multiple opportunities to Deshaun Lee, who recorded six starts in 2023. While Lee had some up-and-down performances, that experience (434 total defensive snaps) should prove invaluable as he heads into 2024 as the odds-on favorite to start at one of the cornerback spots. TJ Hall saw (limited) action in Iowa's first four games, before injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Still, that small amount of action should be enough to give him a leg up in the race to be in the cornerback two-deeps heading into 2024.

RIGHT CORNERBACK

Jermari Harris' decision to return provides Iowa with one heavily experienced cornerback, which helps ease the sting of DeJean's departure. Harris started the final 12 games of the season and ended up playing 831 total defensive snaps as he solidified as spot as a fixture in Iowa's secondary this fall. Hilson only saw action in one game (against Utah State) but he did end the season in the two-deeps at CB, a clear indication that he's in the mix to see more playing time in the future. If Harris and Lee stay healthy, Hilson's opportunities in 2024 may be few and far between, but he should be near the top of the "next man in" lists regardless.

FREE SAFETY

Schulte was Iowa's last returnee on defense, and his presence further shores up the secondary and makes it the most experienced unit on the defensive side of the ball. Schulte has evolved into a steady presence at FS as he enters his third year as a starter and his experience and leadership should serve Iowa well again in 2024. Schulte didn't take many plays off in 2023 -- he played in 977 of 999 total defensive snaps (only Higgins played more) -- but Entringer was one of the few players to also log snaps at FS in 2023. That said, he still seems to project a little better at CASH or strong safety, which could open up opportunities for John Nestor or Zach Lutmer, two young defensive backs who made an impact on special teams in 2023. Being a special teams standout has been a pretty good first step on the path to getting more playing time in the secondary in the past.

STRONG SAFETY

Nwankpa is set to return for his second full year as a starter at strong safety in 2024 and with the game slowing down for him and his understanding of the Iowa schemes continuing to improve, there's a good chance that his best days at Iowa are ahead of him. Next year would be an opportune time for a breakout campaign from him. Playing time at strong safety is also a little tricky because when Iowa used three linebacker formations, Sebastian Castro often slid over to strong safety and Nwankpa left the field. Time will tell if that continues in 2024 (or if Nwankpa can make himself indispensable on the field). Outside of Castro, Entringer is the other player that seems well-positioned to get more reps at strong safety if Nwankpa was injured or otherwise limited; as noted, his size and skill set seem like they would translate pretty well to the position.

PLACEKICKER

Drew Stevens didn't have any placekicking attempts after being benched in favor of Marshall Meeder for the game-winning kick against Nebraska in the regular season. That's not to say he was benched; the Iowa offense was simply unable to score any touchdowns against either Michigan or Tennessee, or even drive the ball into range for a field goal attempt. Kirk Ferentz reiterated multiple times at the end of the season that he still had faith in Stevens and that he would go back to him to attempt a kick against Michigan and Tennessee; accordingly, Stevens stayed atop the depth chart to close out the year. Iowa added Tripp Woody as a preferred walk-on during the 2024 recruiting cycle and he could battle Stevens for kicking duties if Stevens' form shows some of the same hiccups it did near the end of the 2023 season.

PUNTER

(??) Rhys Dakin (6'3", 210 lbs, FR)

(99) Ty Nissen (5'11", 184 lbs, SR)

It's not often that you can slot in a true freshman as a likely starter, but the rules are a little different at punter than at some other positions. Dakin, a 2024 recruit and Iowa's latest Aussie import, has the tall order of replacing beloved Tory Taylor -- but Iowa doesn't go to Australia for a scholarship punter if he's not up to the task. Walk-on Ty Nissen, a transfer from Iowa Western, will provide another option, but he's only likely to see action if Dakin struggles to perform. This position is Dakin's job to lose in every way.

LONG SNAPPER

(39) Luke Elkin (6'1", 230 lbs, SR)



No changes expected here, as Elkin is back (and on scholarship!) to provide another season of consistent long snaps for the kicking game. New faces will be needed here in 2025, but that's still a season away.

KICKOFF RETURNER

Iowa has also used Kaleb Johnson as a kickoff returner (he was the primary kick returner in 2022, in fact), so he could be an option here as well. Still, Wetjen and White ended the season as the primary options at KR and they seem likely to enter 2024 in those same roles as well. Wetjen was a solid albeit not spectacular option at KR in 2023, averaging 23.9 yards per return on 14 returns.

PUNT RETURNER

(21) Kaden Wetjen (5'10", 196 lbs, SR)

(3) Kaleb Brown (5'10", 197 lbs, JR)