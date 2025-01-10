The Tim Lester Effect: Iowa's Successes in the Portal

Lester has been integral to Iowa's efforts in the portal. (Photo by Charlie Neibergall / AP)

Iowa landed Mark Gronowski, a two-time FCS national champion and 2023 Walter Payton Award winner, and Sam Phillips, a receiver with over 150 catches and 2,000 yards at the Division I level, within two days. Two key acquisitions, both should be expected to have a significant impact in the Hawkeye offense in the 2025 season. None of it would have happened without the Hawkeyes' offensive coordinator, Tim Lester. In fact, Gronowski said it himself in an interview on The Nate Brown Show Thursday evening. "I wanted to go to a place where I had a really good opportunity to become the best player I can be, and that really helps with player development -- that can put me in a good position for next year," Gronowski said. "They have a great coaching staff there. ... When I went there, it felt like South Dakota State. I enjoyed my visit."

The Naperville, Illinois native talked with a former SDSU teammate, in fact, to learn more about his new position coach and OC. Tucker Kraft, a former Jackrabbit tight end now with the Green Bay Packers, where Lester served as an analyst last season, provided more information about Iowa's OC. "He had so many great things to say about [Lester] and the offense," Gronowski said. "He's done such a great job as offensive coordinator. ... All their numbers almost doubled. Hopefully I can make it improve even more."

Gronowski isn't wrong. From 2023 to 2024, Iowa's offense improved drastically in points per game (15.4 to 27.7), total offense (235 yards per game to 329), third down conversion rate (29.4% to 41.3%) and red zone efficiency (80% to 90.2%). In red zone efficiency, the Hawkeyes jumped from ranking 91st in the county, to 21st. While passing yards per game was almost flat from 2023 to 2024 (118.6 ypg in 2023, 131.1 ypg in 2024), the passing efficiency did improve from last year to this year, though not by as much as anyone would have liked. Iowa ranked 133rd in pass efficiency in 2023 (91.2), but improved that to 104th in 2024 (124.5).

That's where Gronowski comes in. One of the most successful quarterbacks in the history of the FCS and the SDSU program, Gronowski completed 755-of-1,188 passes (63.5%) for 10,309 yards and 93 touchdowns against just 20 interceptions. Nothing is set in stone -- there's no guarantee that Gronowski will change the narrative or the statistics that have plagued the Iowa offense for the better part of a decade, but there are few with a resume the quality of Gronowski, and the potential to make it all happen. And he doesn't even step foot on campus without Lester at the helm of the Hawkeye offense.

Gronowski's decision ultimately influenced Phillips to be a Hawkeye, too. "[Gronowski's commitment was] definitely a big factor toward my decision making," Phillips told me prior to his decision. "He’s a dawg and [he] can ball." It's not just the arrival of the FCS's 2023 National Player of the Year, though. Even with Iowa's not-so-drastic passing improvement, Lester has emphasized spreading the ball around more. Jacob Gill -- who has a similar play style to that of Phillips -- led Iowa in receiving this season with 35 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns. The last time an Iowa receiver surpassed Gill in both receptions and yards was 2019 (Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Tyrone Tracy, Brandon Smith, Nico Ragaini). Phillips has the opportunity to come in and change Iowa's offense with speed, playmaking and ball skills that it simply hasn't had in several seasons. Arguably the most talented receiver when he steps into Iowa's wide receiver room on day one, Phillips should only push those numbers forward. And, again, a move that likely wouldn't have happened without Lester.

Throw in another quarterback with three years of eligibility and two starts under his belt in the SEC, Hank Brown, and the offense is starting to look quite a bit different than it did in 2024, let alone two seasons ago. Though not monumental in terms of the numbers regarding a personnel overhaul from the fall into the spring, Lester's vision has begun to take shape in the Iowa locker room. That vision isn't just built for the now with the one-year additions in Phillips and Gronowski, either. Lester is looking to the future by bringing in a passer with potential like Brown, as well as the talent in the 2025 recruiting class like Jimmy Sullivan, Terrence Smith, Nathan McNeil and more. We also got a peek in the Music City Bowl at what the post-Kaleb Johnson era will look like in the run game with Kamar Moulton, Jaziun Patterson and Terrell Washington. Jarriett Buie contributed in the passing game in the bowl game, Reece Vander Zee shined early in the year and Kaden Wetjen stated that he hopes to become more involved in the offense in 2024 as well.

Things are changing in Iowa City -- via the portal, traditional recruiting and with the on-field product.

This all can't go without recognizing the efforts of Brad Heinrichs, the CEO of the Swarm Collective, as well as Tyler Barnes, Iowa's general manager and chief of staff and the mean leading the Hawkeyes' recruiting and personnel department. Without the funds in the current NIL landscape, nor the ability to get these players on campus for visits in the first place, none of these additions would have come to fruition. It's a different world of college football and Kirk Ferentz's program has evolved and grown with it.