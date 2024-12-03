True Freshman Watch: Nebraska (2024)

We're tracking which true freshman see the field for Iowa football this fall all season. As a reminder, players can see action in up to four games and still use a redshirt to retain eligibility for future season. Playing in five or more games eliminates the possibility of a redshirt season.

Two regular participants in this report saw action in Iowa's thrilling 13-10 victory over Nebraska on Friday night. In addition, one other true freshman saw limited action as well. Reece Vander Zee, who played in Iowa's first eight games this season was absent again while continuing to recover from a lower leg injury.





(9) Rhys Dakin: 9 punts, 364 yards (40.4 yards per punt), 3 punts inside 20, 1 50+ yard punt

Dakin had one of his busiest games of the year punting the ball; his nine punts against the Huskers were tied with his nine punts against Iowa State for the most punts he's attempted in a single game this season. That high volume featured some very inconsistent -- and frankly poor -- results, though.

In the first half, Dakin punted six times, with five of those punts failing to crack 36 yards. The Iowa offense had plenty of struggles of its own in the first half, but Dakin's inability to more effectively flip the field made things even harder for the Iowa defense.

Fortunately, Dakin's punts in the second half were much improved. His three punts after halftime:

* 3rd quarter (6:45): 47 yard punt from midfield; Nebraska's returners ended up muffing this punt, which led to Iowa getting the ball at the Nebraska 4-yard line. A shorter punt might have resulted in an easier catch for the returner and no short field for the Iowa offense.

* 4th quarter (9:16): 49 yard punt from the Iowa 29-yard line; this punt came after a three-and-out from Iowa with the game tied 10-10. Dakin's long punt ensured that Nebraska would need to mount a lengthy drive in order to retake the lead in the game.

* 4th quarter (1:46): 54-yard punt from the Iowa 26-yard line; everyone wanted to see Jackson Stratton lead a game-winning drive here, but that didn't happen. Dakin's booming punt backed Nebraska up to their own 20-yard line and guaranteed that they would need to cover significant ground to have a shot at a game-winning field goal. That set the stage for the fumble forced (and recovered) by Max Llewellyn a few plays later.





(3) Jaylen Watson: no stats

Watson once again did not see the field on defense against Nebraska, though he was a participant on special teams. He played a handful of snaps on punt return and kickoff coverage duties.





(81) D.J. Vonnahme: no stats

Vonnahme did not record any stats, but saw action on special teams.