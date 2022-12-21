As we continue our signing day coverage, we take a look back chronologically at how the recruiting class of 2023 came together over the past couple years for the Iowa Hawkeyes, starting with the first commit all the way up to the latest.
July 8, 2021 - Commitment #1
Iowa's very first commit in the Class of 2023 came from in-state defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, who gave his verbal pledge back in July of 2021. The 6-foot-3, 277-pound Borcherding-Johnson, who is also a standout wrestler at Norwalk, cited his relationship with defensive line coach Kelvin Bell in choosing the Hawkeyes over a scholarship offer from Iowa State. As a senior, Borcherding Johnson finished the season with 32.5 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks for Norwalk.
The second commit for the Hawkeyes came in September of 2021 when two-sport standout Ben Kueter announced that he plans to compete in both football and wrestling at Iowa. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Kueter is a junior world champion, ranked No. 1 overall in his class for wrestling, and is also an Under Armour All-American in football that has been one of the more dominant defensive players in the state in recent memory. For football, Kueter held scholarship offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, and Missouri in addition to Iowa. As a senior, Kueter finished the season with 93.5 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks for City High.
Iowa's third commit in the Class of 2023 was a big one as the Hawkeyes landed their top quarterback target in Marco Lainez last December. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound New Jersey native cited Iowa's coaching staff, its culture, and family environment in choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Michigan State, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Maryland, West Virginia, Louisville, Princeton, Penn, Massachusetts, and Old Dominion. As a senior, Lainez finished 97/125 passing (77.6%) for 2,182 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions and had 573 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground in leading Hun to an undefeated season in 2022.
The four commit was Colorado defensive lineman Chase Brackney, who decided there was no need to wait around after visiting for Iowa's first junior day last winter. Training with former Iowa player Jordan Bernstine, the 6-foot-4, 285-pound Brackney should be a great fit for the Hawkeyes as a tough, physical player upfront on defense. In addition to Iowa, Brackney also held scholarship offers from Nebraska, USC, California, Colorado, Oregon State, Utah State, Colorado State, New Mexico State, and Eastern Michigan. As a senior, he finished the season with 63 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and seven sacks for Cherry Creek, which won its fourth straight state championship.
A few days later in February came Iowa's fifth commit, which was from in-state wide receiver Alex Mota. With his announcement, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Mota honored his parents, who he lost at an early age, and was relieved to get the weight of his college decision off his shoulders, choosing Iowa over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Miami of Ohio. As a senior, Mota finished the season with 742 yards rushing, 230 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns on offense and 37.5 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two interceptions on defense for Marion.
Continuing Iowa's run of success in February, offensive lineman Leighton Jones was commitment No. 6, giving his verbal pledge shortly after receiving an offer from the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Indiana native chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Purdue, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Ohio, Kent State, Miami-OH, Toledo, Western Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, and Illinois State, and turned into a leader and key recruiter for the Hawkeyes with the rest of their class. As a senior, Jones led the way upfront for a balanced Brownsburg team that averaged 450 yards and 37.8 points per game this past season on their way to a 10-2 record.
Lucky No. 7 for Iowa came in early April when Chicago defensive back John Nestor announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Nestor was impressed by Iowa's run of All-Americans and hopes to be the next as he chose the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Minnesota, Iowa State, Purdue, Kansas, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Miami-OH, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State, and Western Michigan. As a senior, Nestor finished the season with 56 tackles, eight pass breakups, and four interceptions for Chicago Marist.
Sometimes when you know, you know. That was the case for Iowa's eighth commit, which was in-state safety Zach Lutmer, who committed to the Hawkeyes just one day after receiving an offer in May. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Lutmer was previously considering offers from South Dakota and South Dakota State. As a senior, he went on to have an impressive season, finishing with 1,357 yards passing, 1,562 yards rushing, and 38 touchdowns on offense and 45 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three interceptions on defense in leading Central Lyon/George-Little Rock to a state championship.
The following week in May brought commitment No. 9, which was versatile in-state athlete Aidan Hall, who initially projects at linebacker for the Hawkeyes but could play on either side of the ball. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Harlan native chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Minnesota, Army, Air Force, North Dakota State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Western Illinois, Fordham, and Illinois State. As a senior, Hall finished the season with 810 yards rushing, 837 yards receiving, and 31 touchdowns on offense, 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, and one fumble recovery for a touchdown on defense, and two touchdowns on special teams in leading Harlan to its second straight state title.
Next up was offensive lineman Cannon Leonard, who earned a scholarship offer at Iowa's camp in June and committed shortly afterwards. The 6-foot-9, 265-pound Illinois native chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Army, Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Ball State, Florida Atlantic, Fordham, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, Long Island, Illinois State, Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois, and Yale. As a senior, he led the way for an Iroquois West offense that averaged over 230 yards on the ground per game and defensively had 43 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery this season.
Following Iowa's big official visit weekend in late June, it was four-star offensive lineman Trevor Lauck that pulled the trigger first, committing to the Hawkeyes before he left campus. The 6-foot-6, 287-pound Lauck felt Iowa was just the right fit for him, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan, Indiana, Purdue, Louisville, Cincinnati, Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Rutgers, West Virginia, Akron, Eastern Michigan, Miami-OH, and Toledo. As a senior, Lauck paved the way for Roncalli's offense as they finished with 3,839 yards rushing this season on their way to a 12-2 record.
St. Louis tight end Zach Ortwerth started the fireworks early on July 4th as he officially announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Independence Day. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Ortwerth, whose father played at Drake, should be a great fit for the Hawkeyes as a tough, hard-nosed player that goes full throttle all of the time, according to his coach. Ortwerth chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Nebraska, Indiana, Illinois, Purdue, Louisville, West Virginia, Memphis, Connecticut, and Eastern Michigan. As a senior, he battled through injuries for most of the season, but was able to finish with 11 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns on offense and 13 tackles and two sacks on defense for SLUH.
Detroit defensive end Kenny Merrieweather officially announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes a couple days later on July 7. Choosing Iowa over scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Purdue, Pittsburgh, Oregon, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Syracuse, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Kent State, and Toledo, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Merrieweather cited his bond with defensive line coach Kelvin Bell and Iowa's history of developing great players. As a senior, Merrieweather finished the season with 47 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks for Detroit King on their way to a state championship.
Continuing Iowa's run in July was Chicago defensive back Kahlil Tate, who was the next to commit on July 12. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Tate was excited to end the recruiting process, choosing Iowa over scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Purdue, Penn State, Oregon, Arkansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee, Illinois, Boston College, Colorado, Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Ball State, Bowling Green, and Central Michigan. As a senior, Tate finished the season with 67 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception for Kenwood Academy.
The next commitment for the Hawkeyes came in October when junior college defensive tackle Anterio Thompson announced his decision on his birthday shortly after receiving an offer from Iowa. The 6-foot-2, 295-pound Thompson chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Illinois, Nebraska, NC State, Kansas, Washington State, Memphis, Houston, Costal Carolina, UNLV, Liberty, Arkansas State, Utah State, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Western Kentucky, and South Dakota. As a redshirt freshman at Iowa Western Community College this year, he finished the season with 32 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and six sacks in leading the Reivers to an NJCAA national championship.
The first of two November 4 commitments, Florida running back Kamari Moulton announced his decision the week after making his official visit to Iowa City. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Moulton chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Florida Atlantic, Syracuse, Connecticut, Florida International, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Toledo, and Akron, among others. As a senior, Moulton finished the season with 131 carries for 748 yards and eight touchdowns for Cardinal Gibbons.
Next up on November 4 was offensive lineman Kade Pieper, who announced his scholarship offer and commitment all in one fell swoop. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Pieper had previously been committed to North Dakota State, but called the opportunity to play in the Big Ten a dream come true. As a senior, Pieper led Norfolk Catholic to a Class C2 state championship as they finished the season undefeated at 13-0.
Next up was Tampa wide receiver Jarriett Buie, who made his official visit to Iowa City in late October and announced his decision on November 12, citing Iowa's coaching staff and their ability to develop him on and off the field. The 6-foot-3, 188-pound Buie chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Boston College, South Florida, Iowa State, Duke, Arkansas State, and Toledo, among others. As a senior, he finished the season with 47 catches for 735 yards and six touchdowns plus 206 return yards on special teams for Tampa Jesuit.
Continuing to fill their needs at wide receiver, Iowa's next commit was Dayton Howard, a Kansas City native that burst onto the scene with an impressive senior year. Iowa was the first school to offer the 6-foot-5, 190-pound Howard and he quickly accepted. As a senior, Howard finished the season with 45 catches for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns for Park Hill.
After making a late visit to Iowa City just before signing day, defensive back Teegan Davis was a new offer and commit for the Hawkeyes this past week, calling it the opportunity of a lifetime. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Davis is an impressive multisport athlete that won a state title in the high jump last spring, averaged 15.9 points per game in basketball, and finished his senior year of football with 52 tackles and eight interceptions on defense along with 1,638 yards passing, 766 yards rushing, and 36 touchdowns on offense.
The final commit before early signing day came from versatile playmaker Terrell Washington Jr. from Texas. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Washington was able to squeeze in a 24 hour visit to Iowa City this past weekend after receiving a new offer from the Hawkeyes a week ago. Saying he was impressed by their plans to utilize him as both a running back and wide receiver, Washington committed to Iowa over scholarship offers from Purdue, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Tulane, Tulsa, Toledo, Memphis, Houston, Akron, SMU, Miami-OH, Grambling State, and Texas State. An early enrollee that will arrive on campus in January, Washington finished his senior season with 598 yards rushing, 604 yards receiving, and 22 touchdowns for Wylie East.