MORE: Commitment List | Scholarship Distribution | Rankings As we continue our signing day coverage, we take a look back chronologically at how the recruiting class of 2023 came together over the past couple years for the Iowa Hawkeyes, starting with the first commit all the way up to the latest.

July 8, 2021 - Commitment #1 Iowa's very first commit in the Class of 2023 came from in-state defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, who gave his verbal pledge back in July of 2021. The 6-foot-3, 277-pound Borcherding-Johnson, who is also a standout wrestler at Norwalk, cited his relationship with defensive line coach Kelvin Bell in choosing the Hawkeyes over a scholarship offer from Iowa State. As a senior, Borcherding Johnson finished the season with 32.5 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks for Norwalk.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZdmUgY29tbWl0dGVkIHRvIHRoZSBJb3dhIEhhd2tleWVzISEg SSBhbSBzbyBleGNpdGVkIGFuZCBibGVzc2VkISAgIFRoYW5rIHlvdSB0byBH b2QsIG15IGZhbWlseSwgY29hY2hlcyBhbmQgSW93YSBmb3IgdGhpcyBvcHBv cnR1bml0eSEgICBJIGNhbuKAmXQgd2FpdCB0byB3ZWFyIHRoZSBibGFjayBh bmQgZ29sZCEhITxicj4oa25vd24gZm9yIGEgd2hpbGXwn5+h4pqr77iPKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoS19CZWxsP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEtfQmVsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9OaWVtYW5uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9OaWVtYW5uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FfSGF3a2V5ZXMzND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ASW93YV9IYXdrZXllczM0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v elhjSUpBcXRCbCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3pYY0lKQXF0Qmw8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgTWFkZHV4IEJvcmNoZXJkaW5nLUpvaG5zb24gKEBtYWRkdXhq b2huc29uNSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tYWRkdXhq b2huc29uNS9zdGF0dXMvMTQxMzI1OTg1ODkzODQwNDg2ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDgsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

September 19, 2021 - Commitment #2 The second commit for the Hawkeyes came in September of 2021 when two-sport standout Ben Kueter announced that he plans to compete in both football and wrestling at Iowa. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Kueter is a junior world champion, ranked No. 1 overall in his class for wrestling, and is also an Under Armour All-American in football that has been one of the more dominant defensive players in the state in recent memory. For football, Kueter held scholarship offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, and Missouri in addition to Iowa. As a senior, Kueter finished the season with 93.5 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks for City High.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HbyBoYXdrc/CfkKQ8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvQ29tbWl0dGVkP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ29tbWl0dGVkPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v S2tlZFRrRUVpNSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0trZWRUa0VFaTU8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgQmVuIGt1ZXRlciAoQEJlbmt1ZXRlcjEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVua3VldGVyMS9zdGF0dXMvMTQzOTcxMDAz NTc2NTA3NTk2OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTks IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

December 13, 2021 - Commitment #3 Iowa's third commit in the Class of 2023 was a big one as the Hawkeyes landed their top quarterback target in Marco Lainez last December. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound New Jersey native cited Iowa's coaching staff, its culture, and family environment in choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Michigan State, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Maryland, West Virginia, Louisville, Princeton, Penn, Massachusetts, and Old Dominion. As a senior, Lainez finished 97/125 passing (77.6%) for 2,182 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions and had 573 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground in leading Hun to an undefeated season in 2022.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZXTigJlzIEZseeKApiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1RvbnlyYXp6MDM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRvbnlyYXp6 MDM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmVkX1pvbmU3 NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmVkX1pvbmU3NTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEtlbk9LZWVmZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hLZW5PS2VlZmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9nNnhpTzRuYnlWIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZzZ4aU80bmJ5 VjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXJjbyAoQE1hcmNvTGFpbmV6NSkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXJjb0xhaW5lejUvc3RhdHVzLzE0 NzA0Mzg1NDgyNTE4NTY5MTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1i ZXIgMTMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

February 14, 2022 - Commitment #4 The four commit was Colorado defensive lineman Chase Brackney, who decided there was no need to wait around after visiting for Iowa's first junior day last winter. Training with former Iowa player Jordan Bernstine, the 6-foot-4, 285-pound Brackney should be a great fit for the Hawkeyes as a tough, physical player upfront on defense. In addition to Iowa, Brackney also held scholarship offers from Nebraska, USC, California, Colorado, Oregon State, Utah State, Colorado State, New Mexico State, and Eastern Michigan. As a senior, he finished the season with 63 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and seven sacks for Cherry Creek, which won its fourth straight state championship.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAlIENPTU1JVFRFRCEhISDwn5+h4pqr77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0NOZXh0TGV2ZWxGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQ0NOZXh0TGV2ZWxGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEtfQmVsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29h Y2hLX0JlbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHls ZXJCYXJuZXNJT1dBP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUeWxlckJhcm5l c0lPV0E8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KWDhGNUQwUzA0Ij5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSlg4RjVEMFMwNDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDaGFz ZSBCcmFja25leSAoQENoYXNlQnJhY2tuZXkyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NoYXNlQnJhY2tuZXkyL3N0YXR1cy8xNDkzNDEwNzM3 ODYzMjA0ODY2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDE1LCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

February 18, 2022 - Commitment #5 A few days later in February came Iowa's fifth commit, which was from in-state wide receiver Alex Mota. With his announcement, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Mota honored his parents, who he lost at an early age, and was relieved to get the weight of his college decision off his shoulders, choosing Iowa over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Miami of Ohio. As a senior, Mota finished the season with 742 yards rushing, 230 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns on offense and 37.5 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two interceptions on defense for Marion.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGwgdGhlIEdMT1JZIGdvZXMgdG8gbXkgcGFyZW50cyBpbiBoZWF2 ZW4uPGJyPkNPTU1JVFRFRDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9Hb0hhd2tzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jR29IYXdrczwvYT4g8J+WpPCfkpsgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvLzV4dHBWcFVzdmEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS81eHRwVnBVc3ZhPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1vdGEgKEBfQWxleE1vdGEyMykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9fQWxleE1vdGEyMy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ5NDY4MDk5 MjU4MTQwMjYyNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxOCwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

February 26, 2022 - Commitment #6 Continuing Iowa's run of success in February, offensive lineman Leighton Jones was commitment No. 6, giving his verbal pledge shortly after receiving an offer from the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Indiana native chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Purdue, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Ohio, Kent State, Miami-OH, Toledo, Western Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, and Illinois State, and turned into a leader and key recruiter for the Hawkeyes with the rest of their class. As a senior, Jones led the way upfront for a balanced Brownsburg team that averaged 450 yards and 37.8 points per game this past season on their way to a 10-2 record.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Jb3dhIENpdHksIEnigJltIGNvbWluZyBob21lLvCfkKQgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0ZYZVZuMHlLV3kiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9G WGVWbjB5S1d5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IExlaWdodG9uIEpvbmVzIChATEpv bmVzNzY3NikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MSm9uZXM3 Njc2L3N0YXR1cy8xNDk3NzI0MDIwMDc0MjAxMDg5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDI3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

April 4, 2022 - Commitment #7 Lucky No. 7 for Iowa came in early April when Chicago defensive back John Nestor announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Nestor was impressed by Iowa's run of All-Americans and hopes to be the next as he chose the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Minnesota, Iowa State, Purdue, Kansas, Northern Illinois, Toledo, Miami-OH, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State, and Western Michigan. As a senior, Nestor finished the season with 56 tackles, eight pass breakups, and four interceptions for Chicago Marist.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAlIGNvbW1pdHRlZCEg8J+QpPCfkKQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL05vWTdrSEZLMGEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ob1k3a0hGSzBh PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpvaG4gTmVzdG9yIChAam9obm5lc3Rvcl83KSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pvaG5uZXN0b3JfNy9zdGF0 dXMvMTUxMTE0OTMwODM2MzY0OTAyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5B cHJpbCA1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

May 13, 2022 - Commitment #8 Sometimes when you know, you know. That was the case for Iowa's eighth commit, which was in-state safety Zach Lutmer, who committed to the Hawkeyes just one day after receiving an offer in May. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Lutmer was previously considering offers from South Dakota and South Dakota State. As a senior, he went on to have an impressive season, finishing with 1,357 yards passing, 1,562 yards rushing, and 38 touchdowns on offense and 45 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three interceptions on defense in leading Central Lyon/George-Little Rock to a state championship.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db21taXR0ZWQhISEg8J+QpfCfkKUgYmxlc3NlZPCfmY8gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0Zydm5lZUJoQnciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9G cnZuZWVCaEJ3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFphY2ggTHV0bWVyIChATHV0bWVy WmFjaCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MdXRtZXJaYWNo L3N0YXR1cy8xNTI1MTU5MjM1NzQ2NjYwMzU0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk1heSAxMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

May 21, 2022 - Commitment #9 The following week in May brought commitment No. 9, which was versatile in-state athlete Aidan Hall, who initially projects at linebacker for the Hawkeyes but could play on either side of the ball. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Harlan native chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Minnesota, Army, Air Force, North Dakota State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Western Illinois, Fordham, and Illinois State. As a senior, Hall finished the season with 810 yards rushing, 837 yards receiving, and 31 touchdowns on offense, 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, and one fumble recovery for a touchdown on defense, and two touchdowns on special teams in leading Harlan to its second straight state title.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EcmVhbXMgMiBSZWFsaXR54oCmIEkgYW0gMTAwJSBDT01NSVRURUQg dG8gdGhlIFVuaXZlcnNpdHkgb2YgSW93YSEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0hhd2tzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29IYXdrczwvYT7wn5CkIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ReVJTTTBvbFVRIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUXlSU00w b2xVUTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBaWRhbiBIYWxsIChAYWlkYW42aGFsbCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9haWRhbjZoYWxsL3N0YXR1 cy8xNTI4MTEyNDQzMzkzODIyNzI2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1h eSAyMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

June 21, 2022 - Commitment #10 Next up was offensive lineman Cannon Leonard, who earned a scholarship offer at Iowa's camp in June and committed shortly afterwards. The 6-foot-9, 265-pound Illinois native chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Army, Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Ball State, Florida Atlantic, Fordham, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, Long Island, Illinois State, Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois, and Yale. As a senior, he led the way for an Iroquois West offense that averaged over 230 yards on the ground per game and defensively had 43 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery this season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciB0YWtpbmcgdGltZSB0byB0YWxrIHdpdGggbXkgZmFtaWx5 LCBJIGhhdmUgZGVjaWRlZCB0aGF0IEkgd2lsbCBiZSBjb21taXR0aW5nIHRv IGZ1cnRoZXIgbXkgYWNhZGVtaWMgYW5kIGF0aGxldGljIGNhcmVlciBhdCBU aGUgVW5pdmVyc2l0eSBvZiBJb3dhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9TV0FSTTIzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU1dBUk0yMzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9IYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEhhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Db2FjaEJhcm5ldHRfT0w/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENv YWNoQmFybmV0dF9PTDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9JV0hTRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QElXSFNGb290 YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1NLOUVtdmtlRUwiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TSzlFbXZrZUVMPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbm5v biBMZW9uYXJkIChAQ2Fubm9uTGVvbmFyZDEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2Fubm9uTGVvbmFyZDEvc3RhdHVzLzE1MzkzNDUwOTEx ODk0MTU5Mzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyMSwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

June 26, 2022 - Commitment #11 Following Iowa's big official visit weekend in late June, it was four-star offensive lineman Trevor Lauck that pulled the trigger first, committing to the Hawkeyes before he left campus. The 6-foot-6, 287-pound Lauck felt Iowa was just the right fit for him, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan, Indiana, Purdue, Louisville, Cincinnati, Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Rutgers, West Virginia, Akron, Eastern Michigan, Miami-OH, and Toledo. As a senior, Lauck paved the way for Roncalli's offense as they finished with 3,839 yards rushing this season on their way to a 12-2 record.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT01NSVRURUQhIEdvIEhhd2tleWVzISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vVFNkaEJkcTdlSiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RTZGhCZHE3ZUo8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVHJldm9yIExhdWNrIChAVHJldm9yTGF1Y2spIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHJldm9yTGF1Y2svc3RhdHVz LzE1NDEyMDg3OTcxMjUwMDEyMTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVu ZSAyNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

July 4, 2022 - Commitment #12 St. Louis tight end Zach Ortwerth started the fireworks early on July 4th as he officially announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Independence Day. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Ortwerth, whose father played at Drake, should be a great fit for the Hawkeyes as a tough, hard-nosed player that goes full throttle all of the time, according to his coach. Ortwerth chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Nebraska, Indiana, Illinois, Purdue, Louisville, West Virginia, Memphis, Connecticut, and Eastern Michigan. As a senior, he battled through injuries for most of the season, but was able to finish with 11 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns on offense and 13 tackles and two sacks on defense for SLUH.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db21taXR0ZWQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL1RFVT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I1RFVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0k3anVSYXgzUkwiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JN2p1UmF4M1JMPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFphY2gg T3J0d2VydGggKEBaT3J0d2VydGgpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vWk9ydHdlcnRoL3N0YXR1cy8xNTQzOTg4NTI2MTczMjY1OTIwP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

July 7, 2022 - Commitment #13 Detroit defensive end Kenny Merrieweather officially announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes a couple days later on July 7. Choosing Iowa over scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Purdue, Pittsburgh, Oregon, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Syracuse, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Kent State, and Toledo, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Merrieweather cited his bond with defensive line coach Kelvin Bell and Iowa's history of developing great players. As a senior, Merrieweather finished the season with 47 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks for Detroit King on their way to a state championship.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT01NSVRURUQhISBBTEwgR0xPUlkgVE8gR09E8J+Zj/Cfj70gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1Jnd2VlOUFmQ20iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9SZ3dlZTlBZkNtPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEtlbm5ldGggTWVycmlld2Vh dGhlci4uIChAS01lcnJpZXdlYXRoZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vS01lcnJpZXdlYXRoZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE1NDUxNjk5Mzk1ODEw MDE3MzA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSA3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

July 12, 2022 - Commitment #14 Continuing Iowa's run in July was Chicago defensive back Kahlil Tate, who was the next to commit on July 12. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Tate was excited to end the recruiting process, choosing Iowa over scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Purdue, Penn State, Oregon, Arkansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee, Illinois, Boston College, Colorado, Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Ball State, Bowling Green, and Central Michigan. As a senior, Tate finished the season with 67 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception for Kenwood Academy.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UcnVseSBCbGVzc2Vk4p2k77iP8J+Zj/Cfj708YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQmFsbEhhd2tzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQmFsbEhhd2tzPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Eb3VnaEJveXM/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNEb3VnaEJveXM8L2E+PGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFNXYWxsYWNlP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFNXYWxsYWNlPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UeWxlckJhcm5lc0lPV0E/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFR5bGVyQmFybmVzSU9XQTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL3FHTXhsUVIwWTMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9xR014bFFSMFkzPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEthaGxpbCBUYXRlIOKcniAoQFRhdGVLYWhsaWwpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGF0ZUthaGxpbC9zdGF0dXMv MTU0NzAzMTk1OTY3ODk0NzMyOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5 IDEzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

October 29, 2022 - Commitment #15 The next commitment for the Hawkeyes came in October when junior college defensive tackle Anterio Thompson announced his decision on his birthday shortly after receiving an offer from Iowa. The 6-foot-2, 295-pound Thompson chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Illinois, Nebraska, NC State, Kansas, Washington State, Memphis, Houston, Costal Carolina, UNLV, Liberty, Arkansas State, Utah State, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Western Kentucky, and South Dakota. As a redshirt freshman at Iowa Western Community College this year, he finished the season with 32 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and six sacks in leading the Reivers to an NJCAA national championship.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZbSBTdGF5aW5nIEhvbWUh8J+QpDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Db21taXR0ZWQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNDb21taXR0ZWQ8L2E+ICA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29IYXdrcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvSGF3a3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hLX0JlbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoS19CZWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v dWRRUVNnREF5SyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3VkUVFTZ0RBeUs8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsg8J2Vi/CdlZbwnZWj8J2VmvCdlaA177iP4oOjNCAoQFRob21w c29uQW50ZXJpbykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaG9t cHNvbkFudGVyaW8vc3RhdHVzLzE1ODYyMjE0MDU5MTMzNTAxNDQ/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

November 4, 2022 - Commitment #16 The first of two November 4 commitments, Florida running back Kamari Moulton announced his decision the week after making his official visit to Iowa City. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Moulton chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Florida Atlantic, Syracuse, Connecticut, Florida International, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Toledo, and Akron, among others. As a senior, Moulton finished the season with 131 carries for 748 yards and eight touchdowns for Cardinal Gibbons.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZXcgQ2hhcHRlciDimqvvuI/wn5+hISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvYmxlc3NlZD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2JsZXNzZWQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YVJlY3J1aXRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBJb3dhUmVjcnVpdHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vVHlsZXJCYXJuZXNJT1dBP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBU eWxlckJhcm5lc0lPV0E8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vTGFkZWxsQmV0dHM0Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATGFkZWxs QmV0dHM0NjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUF9U SEVCTFVFUFJJTlQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENQX1RIRUJMVUVQ UklOVDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS81bWFuZnJl ZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ANW1hbmZyZWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmVkc2tpbnMzMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmVkc2tpbnMzMjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3JmNlZnejdYZVIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yZjZWZ3o3WGVSPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEthbWFyaSBIdWxrIE1vdWx0b24gKEBIdWxrTW91bHRvbikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IdWxrTW91bHRvbi9zdGF0 dXMvMTU4ODY2NjM1MDY2MjQ3MTY4MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5O b3ZlbWJlciA0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

November 4, 2022 - Commitment #17 Next up on November 4 was offensive lineman Kade Pieper, who announced his scholarship offer and commitment all in one fell swoop. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Pieper had previously been committed to North Dakota State, but called the opportunity to play in the Big Ten a dream come true. As a senior, Pieper led Norfolk Catholic to a Class C2 state championship as they finished the season undefeated at 13-0.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAlIENvbW1pdHRlZOKaq++4j/Cfn6EgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEJhcm5ldHRfT0w/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoQmFybmV0dF9PTDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MZVZhcldvb2RzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBM ZVZhcldvb2RzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vV245bnlEMVE2 WiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1duOW55RDFRNlo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg S2FkZSBQaWVwZXIgKEBQaWVwZXJLYWRlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BpZXBlckthZGUvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODg3MTQwMTg3NjgwNTYz MjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

November 12, 2022 - Commitment #18 Next up was Tampa wide receiver Jarriett Buie, who made his official visit to Iowa City in late October and announced his decision on November 12, citing Iowa's coaching staff and their ability to develop him on and off the field. The 6-foot-3, 188-pound Buie chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Boston College, South Florida, Iowa State, Duke, Arkansas State, and Toledo, among others. As a senior, he finished the season with 47 catches for 735 yards and six touchdowns plus 206 return yards on special teams for Tampa Jesuit.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZXTigJlzIGdvICEhIfCfkKPwn5CjIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9BR1RHP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQUdURzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9UeWxlckJhcm5lc0lPV0E/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFR5bGVyQmFybmVzSU9XQTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Db3BlbGFuZEtlbHRvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29w ZWxhbmRLZWx0b248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QmxhaXJSSVZBTFM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJsYWlyUklWQUxT PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NCb2NrMjQ3P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTQm9jazI0NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL1B3eW13MzNrY0oiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Qd3ltdzMz a2NKPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEphcnJpZXR0IEJ1aWUgKEBCdWllSmFycmll dHQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnVpZUphcnJpZXR0 L3N0YXR1cy8xNTkxNTkyNDQxNDc5ODQ3OTM3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

November 24, 2022 - Commitment #19 Continuing to fill their needs at wide receiver, Iowa's next commit was Dayton Howard, a Kansas City native that burst onto the scene with an impressive senior year. Iowa was the first school to offer the 6-foot-5, 190-pound Howard and he quickly accepted. As a senior, Howard finished the season with 45 catches for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns for Park Hill.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBzZXZlcmFsIGdyZWF0IGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbnMgd2l0aCA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvcGVsYW5kS2VsdG9uP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb3BlbGFuZEtlbHRvbjwvYT4gYW5kIGEg Z3JlYXQgdmlzaXQgSeKAmW0gc28gdGhhbmtmdWwgYW5kIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8g Y29udGludWUgbXkgYWNhZGVtaWMgYW5kIGF0aGxldGljIGNhcmVlciBhdCB0 aGUgdW5pdmVyc2l0eSBvZiBJT1dB8J+QpCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvY29tbWl0dGVkP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jY29tbWl0dGVkPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQW5keVNpbXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoQW5keVNpbXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vUEhUcm9qYW5zRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBI VHJvamFuc0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Fi ZWxsYm95cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWJlbGxib3lzPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1R5bGVyQmFybmVzSU9XQT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVHlsZXJCYXJuZXNJT1dBPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FsbGVuVHJpZXU/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFsbGVuVHJpZXU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmxhaXJSSVZBTFM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEJsYWlyUklWQUxTPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSUtjWXp1 YVpYQiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lLY1l6dWFaWEI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgRGF5dG9uIEhvd2FyZCAoQERheXRvbkhvd2FyZDQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGF5dG9uSG93YXJkNC9zdGF0dXMvMTU5NTgy NTE0NzQzMjU2MjY4OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAy NCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

December 19, 2022 - Commitment #20 After making a late visit to Iowa City just before signing day, defensive back Teegan Davis was a new offer and commit for the Hawkeyes this past week, calling it the opportunity of a lifetime. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Davis is an impressive multisport athlete that won a state title in the high jump last spring, averaged 15.9 points per game in basketball, and finished his senior year of football with 52 tackles and eight interceptions on defense along with 1,638 yards passing, 766 yards rushing, and 36 touchdowns on offense.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAlIENvbW1pdHRlZCEhISBHbyBIYXdrZXllcyEgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL01RVENSaFp6T2siPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NUVRD Umhaek9rPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRlZWdhbiBEYXZpcyAoQERhdmlzVGVl Z2FuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RhdmlzVGVlZ2Fu L3N0YXR1cy8xNjA0ODk1Nzc0NTQ2MDA2MDMzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

December 20, 2022 - Commitment #21 The final commit before early signing day came from versatile playmaker Terrell Washington Jr. from Texas. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Washington was able to squeeze in a 24 hour visit to Iowa City this past weekend after receiving a new offer from the Hawkeyes a week ago. Saying he was impressed by their plans to utilize him as both a running back and wide receiver, Washington committed to Iowa over scholarship offers from Purdue, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Tulane, Tulsa, Toledo, Memphis, Houston, Akron, SMU, Miami-OH, Grambling State, and Texas State. An early enrollee that will arrive on campus in January, Washington finished his senior season with 598 yards rushing, 604 yards receiving, and 22 touchdowns for Wylie East.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+UkiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZUdy aW5kSG91c2VTVD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlR3JpbmRIb3Vz ZVNUPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dFUmFpZGVy RkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFdFUmFpZGVyRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHJ1c3RNeUV5ZXNPP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUcnVzdE15RXllc088L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9hbEhxc1U1SUIwIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWxIcXNVNUlC MDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUZXJyZWxsIFdhc2hpbmd0b24gSnIuIChATGls UmV4MjAyMykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MaWxSZXgy MDIzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjA1MjYzMDU0MDUyMTM5MDE2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=