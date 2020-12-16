MORE: Commitment List | Scholarship Distribution | Rankings As we begin our early signing day coverage, we take a look back chronologically at how the recruiting class of 2021 came together over the past couple years for the Iowa Hawkeyes, starting with the first commit all the way up to the latest.

June 2, 2019 - Commitment #1 The first commit for Iowa in the Class of 2021 was a surprise, as Illinois offensive lineman Gennings Dunker committed on the spot after earning a scholarship offer at Iowa's camp in June of 2019. Born in Des Moines, the 6-foot-5, 290-pound Dunker is from a family full of Hawkeye fans and had no doubt where he wanted to go once the offer was extended. Dunker, who has a 6-foot-10 wingspan, is from Lena-Winslow High School, which has 226 students and also produced current Hawkeye Isaiah Bruce.

Committed to Iowa!!!!!! — Gennings Dunker (@gennings_dunker) June 3, 2019

June 21, 2019 - Commitment #2 Iowa's second commit was a big one from in-state as Cedar Rapids Kennedy offensive lineman Connor Colby gave the Hawkeyes his verbal pledge in June of 2019 after touring several other schools around the Midwest. A no-nonsense lineman with a mean streak, the 6-foot-6, 285-pound Colby picked Iowa over a growing list of scholarship offers that already included Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, and Iowa State his junior year. Colby will be enrolling early at Iowa, starting classes in January, and working with the Hawkeyes this off-season.

Committed to the University of Iowa!!! #Swarm21 — Connor Colby (@ConnorColby77) June 22, 2019

July 28, 2019 - Commitment #3 Continuing their early roll in-state, the Hawkeyes added Urbandale linebacker Jaden Harrell as their third commit in late June of 2019. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound middle linebacker grew up a Hawkeye fan, which played a role in his decision, as did his relationship with the coaching staff. Choosing Iowa over a scholarship offer from Nebraska, Harrell has great length and versatility and is just beginning to tap into his tremendous upside. As a senior, he finished the season with 45.5 tackles, 5.5 TFL, two sacks, and two fumble recoveries on defense and 58 carries for 381 yards and five touchdowns on offense for Urbandale.

I am excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Iowa.

I would like to thank all of my coaches, teammates, friends and family that have helped me get to where I am!!@CoachSWallace @Coach_Niemann @HawkeyeFootball 🐤 #swarm21 pic.twitter.com/AET6jg0GQU — Jaden Harrell (@jadenhH11) July 28, 2019

November 24, 2019 - Commitment #4 The fourth commit came in the fall of 2019 as LB/DE Justice Sullivan gave his verbal pledge after finishing his junior season in Eden Prairie. Born in Ghana, Sullivan was adopted by former Iowa State basketball player Jake Sullivan and lived in Huxley, IA before moving to Minnesota a couple years ago. Citing Iowa's player development, Sullivan chose the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Nebraska and Minnesota, and will be an early enrollee at Iowa.

November 24, 2019 - Commitment #5 Less than two hours later, the Hawkeyes landed their fifth commitment as Bettendorf defensive tackle Griffin Liddle made the call to the Iowa coaching staff the same day. The son of former Hawkeye wrestler Josh Liddle, he took his time after being offered by coaches as just a 14-year old freshman, but said deep down he knew that Iowa was always the right place for him. A wrestler and a perfectionist with a great work ethic, Liddle seems like a perfect fit for the Hawkeyes.

Proud to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa. Thank you to anyone who helped me get to this point. #Swarm21 #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/lE5jYGpKhJ — Griffin Liddle (@griffinliddle93) November 24, 2019

November 30, 2019 - Commitment #6 The next commit had an interesting road on his way to Iowa, as Zach Twedt started out as a Cyclone commit before switching to the Hawkeyes after his junior season. A versatile athlete at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds with the ability to play on either side of the ball, Twedt has drawn comparisons to Ben and Nick Niemann from their father, Jay, who recruited him to Iowa. A hard-working farm kid with a passion for the game, Twedt will be in Iowa City in January and enrolling at semester with the Hawkeyes.

Beyond excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career with the Iowa Hawkeyes!! @RStoryScores @RS_Norsemen @RSFBCoachStens @RolandStoryFB @Iowa_Recruiting @Coach_Niemann @CoachSWallace pic.twitter.com/5ZaHkJETLI — Zach Twedt (@TwedtZach) November 30, 2019

January 25, 2020 - Commitment #7 Iowa's run on in-state recruits continued after the New Year with West Branch defensive end Jeff Bowie becoming commitment No. 7 in January. Citing Iowa's culture and player development, the 6-foot-5, 242-pound Bowie picked the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Kansas State, Indiana, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and Northern Illinois. An avid weightlifter with a great work ethic, Bowie could play inside or outside on the defensive line for the Hawkeyes. As a senior, he finished the season with 20.5 tackles, 11 TFL, four sacks, and a fumble recovery for West Branch.

I am extremely excited to announce that I am staying home and I am 100% committed to The University of Iowa! I would like to thank all of my coaches, family, and teammates for helping me get to this point! Go Hawks🐤🐤 #swarm21 #fightforiowa pic.twitter.com/D5XkJ45Ys4 — jefe😴 (@jeffreyjbowie) January 25, 2020

March 17, 2020 - Commitment #8 In March, Iowa landed commitment No. 8, which came from one of their most versatile, dynamic players in Cooper DeJean. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, DeJean is a first team all-state football player, a first team all-state basketball player, and made it to state track as a sprinter as just a sophomore. During the recruiting process, he received offers to play all over the field with scholarships from Iowa and North Dakota State as a safety, South Dakota State as a quarterback, Illinois State as a linebacker, and Northern Iowa as an athlete. Ultimately, the opportunity to play at Iowa, his dream school, was too good to pass up and he will be coming in as a safety for the Hawkeyes. As a senior, DeJean led OABCIG to their second straight state championship, finishing the season 199/331 passing (60.1%) for 3,447 yards with 35 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also had 131 carries for 1,235 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns on the ground plus 53.5 tackles, two TFL and three interceptions on defense, and three touchdowns on special teams.

Excited to announce that I will be committing to play football at the University of Iowa! I want to thank my family and friends for all of their support along the way! #swarm21 #GOHAWKS 🐤 pic.twitter.com/XCBfttxwSU — Cooper DeJean (@cdejean23) March 17, 2020

April 22, 2020 - Commitment #9 Iowa's ninth commitment came from Urbandale native Max Llewellyn, whose decision came down to playing defensive end at Iowa or tight end at Iowa State with the Hawkeyes ultimately winning out. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Llewellyn is a tough, physical player on both sides of the ball and earned scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Penn State, Michigan State, Northwestern, Missouri, Kansas, Kansas State, Western Michigan, Northern Illinois, Miami of Ohio, North Dakota State, Illinois State, and Northern Iowa. As a senior, he played at an elite level, finishing the season with 28 tackles, 13 TFL, and 5.5 sacks on defense and 13 catches for 278 yards and two touchdowns on offense for Urbandale.

I can’t thank each and every single coach enough that has taken the time to evaluate me as a recruit! This whole process has been a life changing experience and I’m forever grateful! I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa!! #swarm21 pic.twitter.com/eL9IlSzJP9 — Max Llewellyn (@maxllewellyn34) April 22, 2020

April 23, 2020 - Commitment #10 The Hawkeyes' tenth commit, Beau Stephens, had a pretty good idea Iowa City was home the very first time that he visited, but waited and took a long look at other schools just to be sure. There was no shortage of scholarship offers for the 6-foot-6, 305-pound Stephens, as his list also included LSU, Michigan, Kansas State, Texas A&M, West Virginia, Missouri, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, and Louisville. A tough, physical offensive lineman, Stephens actually went out for wrestling for the first time his junior year, in part due to Tristan Wirfs' success, and credits it with helping him improve as a football player, which showed on film his senior year as he moved up the rankings.

After an exciting recruiting process, I have decided that the University of Iowa will be the best place for me to continue my academic and football career. Thank you Coach Ferentz @CoachTimIowa and @CopelandKelton for making this an easy decision. #SWARM21 #Committed pic.twitter.com/WTh5gNNHwz — Beau Stephens (@BeauStephens70) April 23, 2020

April 27, 2020 - Commitment #11 The top ranked recruit in Iowa's class, offensive tackle David Davidkov was commitment No. 11 for the Hawkeyes in late April. Crediting a great relationship with the Iowa coaching staff going back to his sophomore year, Davidkov chose the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Michigan, Ohio State, LSU, Penn State, Oregon, Wisconsin, Purdue, Michigan State, Nebraska, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Boston College, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, and Western Michigan. An early enrollee that is finishing up high school this month and will be at Iowa in January, Davidkov is serious about his craft and could be in the mix for early playing time.

April 28, 2020 - Commitment #12 Before April came to an end, Arland Bruce was commitment No. 12, which began a run of three straight wide receivers for the Hawkeyes. The 5-foot-10, 192-pound Bruce chose the opportunity to play wide receiver at Iowa over running back at Iowa State with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz picturing him in a Tyrone Tracy type of role. After rushing for 2,487 yards and 43 touchdowns as a junior at Olathe North in Kansas, Bruce transferred to Ankeny his senior year to join forces with future Iowa teammate Brody Brecht. At Ankeny, he proved to be an impact player and finished with 660 yards rushing, 451 yards receiving, and 13 touchdowns in seven games this season, helping the Hawks win a state championship in Class 4A. An early enrollee, Bruce will be on campus at Iowa in January.

Words can’t describe how grateful I am to be in this position. After a very thought through decision with my family, I am excited to announce I’m committed to The university of Iowa🟡⚫️ #swarm21 pic.twitter.com/r12snIh5EL — Arland Bruce IV (@abruceiv) April 28, 2020

May 1, 2020 - Commitment #13 Ankeny wide receiver Brody Brecht actually committed the exact same time as Arland Bruce, as they shared a call with wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland, but Brecht waited to announce his so Bruce could enjoy the moment first. Growing up going to Hawkeye games as a kid, the opportunity to play at Iowa was a dream come true. Plus, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Brecht, a gifted athlete, will be playing not just one, but two sports for the Hawkeyes as he will be pitching for Coach Rick Heller and the baseball team in the spring. Coming in to play the X receiver, where Brandon Smith plays, it should be a great fit for the tall, physical Ankeny native. As a senior, Brecht finished the season with 42 catches for 599 yards and 12 touchdowns for Ankeny who won a state championship in Class 4A.

May 6, 2020 - Commitment #14 The last of Iowa's three wide receiver commitments was an absolutely huge one as Keagan Johnson made the call and gave his verbal pledge on May 6, which was commitment No. 14 for the Hawkeyes. Citing his relationship with wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland, who envisions him playing Ihmir Smith-Marsette's role in Iowa's offense, Johnson felt comfortable creating his own legacy instead of following his father's footsteps and playing for the home-state Huskers. The total package on and off the field, Johnson had a big senior season, finishing with 51 catches for 935 yards and 10 touchdowns plus had 28 carries for 170 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on the ground and 232 return yards in just seven games for Bellevue West. An early enrollee, Johnson will be on campus at Iowa in January and hopes to earn some early playing time for the Hawkeyes.

I spent many nights praying about this decision. I’m blessed to be in the position I’m in today. I want to thank my family, coach, and teammates. Without you guys this isn’t possible. With that being said ... I’m committed to the University of Iowa 🐤 pic.twitter.com/C5iaNfvDwT — keagan johnson (@_keaganj) May 6, 2020

May 18, 2020 - Commitment #15 Landing Chicago defensive lineman Jeremiah Pittman for commitment No. 15 was a big win for the Hawkeyes as they beat out Big Ten foe Northwestern in a head to head matchup for his services. The 6-foot-2, 260-pound Pittman saw his recruiting take off this year, landing scholarship offers from Iowa, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Boston College, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Toledo, Bowling Green, and Northern Illinois, but it was the relationship with his future position coach Kelvin Bell that led him to the pick the Hawkeyes. A special person on and off the field, Pittman is a powerful, explosive player that can play inside or outside on the defensive line.

June 10, 2020 - Commitment #16 Iowa's search for a quarterback in the Class of 2021 ended in June when Ohio signal caller Joey Labas gave his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes. Previously committed to Ball State, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Labas has drawn comparisons to former Hawkeye Ricky Stanzi, and earned a scholarship from Iowa after making a throwing video for quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe since he was not able to go out and evaluate him in person this year due to the pandemic. Along with Iowa and Ball State, Labas earned scholarship offers from Akron, Buffalo, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Kent State, Ohio, Massachusetts, Miami-OH, Toledo, and Western Michigan during the recruiting process. As a senior, Labas played really well, finishing the season 167/246 passing (67.9%) for 2,349 yards with 16 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

I am extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at IOWA UNIVERSITY⚫️🟡 I want to thank everyone who has helped me get to where I am today. Truly blessed and grateful for this amazing opportunity! #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/ybYuYlLI6C — Joey Labas (@joey_labas12) June 11, 2020

December 11, 2020 - Commitment #17 After sitting at 16 commits since June, the Hawkeyes finally landed No. 17 in December when in-state linebacker Karson Sharar committed on the spot after receiving a scholarship offer from Iowa assistant coach Seth Wallace. Previously committed to UNI, where his father played, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Sharar is a great all-around athlete who had a scholarship offer to play basketball at Drake and finished his senior season with 1,166 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns on offense 80.5 tackles and nine TFL on defense for Iowa Falls-Alden.

After a great call with @CoachSWallace I am blessed and excited to receive and accept an offer from The University of Iowa!! Thank you for all the support! #swarm21 #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/9oqw4WdFE6 — karson sharar (@karson_sharar) December 11, 2020